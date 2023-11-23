Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees STOPS Ankita Lokhande from sleeping with Vicky; Jigna washes Arun's undergarments

Bigg Boss 17 Day 38 Update: In the episode, Sana Raees Khan stopped Ankita Lokhande from sleeping with her husband, Vicky Jain. And while talking to Sunny Aryaa, Jigna got emotional, stating she had washed Arun Mashettey's undergarments several times.

The November 22 episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' was jam-packed with drama. Vicky Jain was pitted against his friend Sana Raees Khan. Vicky requested Sana to sleep on the single bed because Ankita preferred the larger bed. Sana, on the other hand, refused to allow him to sleep with his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss chastised the contestants for being unsanitary and leaving the home in disarray. Sana, on the other hand, held Vicky's hand during the chat.

In the most recent episode, Sana refused to let Ankita and Vicky sleep in the same room. This sparked a heated debate. Vicky urged Sana to sleep on the single bed since he and Ankita wanted to share the larger bed. Sana, on the other hand, refused, claiming that there was a lot of light in that region. Anurag and Arun offered Sana their bed, but she declined, claiming that she couldn't sleep on a single bed.

Vicky, according to Sana, has been treating her badly. Finally, Ankita slept in her Dil room, while Vicky slept on a single bed in the Dimaag room.

Jigna became upset when speaking with Sunny Aryaa, stating she had washed Arun Mashettey's underpants countless times and still he nominated her for eviction. She chastised Arun, claiming he was ungrateful. Sunny inquired of Jigna whether Arun had requested that she wash his underpants. She said that she was scheduled to wash laundry, so Arun handed him his shirts and pants.

Sunny informed Arun about the discussion. He stated that he did not want to give Jigna his underpants, but she pushed. He also stated that his mother and wife took care of all of these things at home, thus he never had to wash his pants.

During a chat, Sana Raees Khan was seen clutching Vicky Jain's hand in the episode. It occurred when Sana requested Vicky to sweep the floor. When he declined, she took his hand in hers and asked him to do it.

She said, “Vicky please let me do the chopping duty, I’ll replace my duty with you. If there’s someone who can convince everyone than it’s you. Please help me with it.”

Vicky replied, “I’ll try doing that but I don’t know if the housemates will agree with me or not. But I’ll definitely try.”

Later, Sana told Mannara, “I really connect well with Vicky well. I connect with him on intellectual level and I don’t with anyone else like that. We have a very good friendship and I’m glad I met someone like him in the house.”

Bigg Boss was dissatisfied with the competitors. He showed them before and after pictures of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house to show them how messy they made it. While the BB 17 mansion was gorgeous before, after shots revealed competitors' belongings scattered and the kitchen in disarray.

BB said, "Mera ghar jo sundarta ke liye charcha ka vishay bana hua tha, aj bhi charcha me hai. Lekin, isme faili gandagi ke liye. Mujhe apki sehat aur hygiene ki fikar hai to mai apko ek ultimatum de raha hu. Apke paas ek ghante ka samay hai, mauholle ko saaf kijiye."

"(My house was known for its beauty but it's now known for the garbage all around. I am worried about your hygiene and health. That is why, I am giving you an ultimatum. You have one hour to clean the house)."

The candidates were then seen using brooms and mops to clean the residence.