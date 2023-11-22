Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb most popular Indian star, full list here

IMDb has released its list of the year's most popular Indian stars, with Shah Rukh Khan atop the list.

IMDb took to their social media to share the list of top 10 actors based on the films they did this year.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has had a successful year in 2023 with films such as 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', he is the most popular actor of 2023.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stands second in the list and her films include 'RRR', the Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan starrer 'Heart of Stone', and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii'.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone appeared in two films with Shah Rukh Khan this year. Aside from that, she has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Singham Again' with Akshay Kumar, both directed by Rohit Shetty.

Wamiq Gabi

After good parts in 'Khufiya,' 'Jubilee,' 'Kali Jotta,' and 'Modern Love Chennai,' Wamiqa Gabbi became an OTT star and was ranked forth.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara takes the fifth position as she co-starred as the female lead in 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan.



Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia takes the sixth spot as she had a fantastic year with films such as 'Jee Karda', 'Lust Stories 2', 'Jailer' and more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took the sevent spot as she was applauded for her performance in the Netflix's film 'Jaane Jaan'.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala takes the eighth position for her performances in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', and web series 'Made In Heaven' and 'The Night Manager'.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar holds the ninth position as his movies 'OMG 2', 'Selfiee' and 'Mission Raniganj' became popular.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is at the tenth spot and had a blockbuster year 'Michael', 'Farzi', 'Viduthalai: Part 1', 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir', 'Mumbaikar', 'Jawan', and more.