    Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb most popular Indian star, full list here

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    IMDb has released its list of the year's most popular Indian stars, with Shah Rukh Khan atop the list.  

    article_image1

    IMDb took to their social media to share the list of top 10 actors based on the films they did this year. 

    article_image2

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shahrukh Khan has had a successful year in 2023 with films such as 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', he is the most popular actor of 2023.

    article_image3

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt stands second in the list and her films include 'RRR', the Gal Gadot-Jamie Dornan starrer 'Heart of Stone', and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii'.

    article_image4

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone appeared in two films with Shah Rukh Khan this year. Aside from that, she has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Singham Again' with Akshay Kumar, both directed by Rohit Shetty.

    article_image5

    Wamiq Gabi

    After good parts in 'Khufiya,' 'Jubilee,' 'Kali Jotta,' and 'Modern Love Chennai,' Wamiqa Gabbi became an OTT star and was ranked forth. 

    article_image6

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara takes the fifth position as she co-starred as the female lead in 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan. 
     

    article_image7

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia takes the sixth spot as she had a fantastic year with films such as 'Jee Karda', 'Lust Stories 2', 'Jailer' and more.

    article_image8

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took the sevent spot as she was applauded for her performance in the Netflix's film 'Jaane Jaan'.

    article_image9

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Sobhita Dhulipala takes the eighth position for her performances in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', and web series 'Made In Heaven' and 'The Night Manager'.

    article_image10

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar holds the ninth position as his movies 'OMG 2', 'Selfiee' and 'Mission Raniganj' became popular. 

    article_image11

    Vijay Sethupathi

    Vijay Sethupathi is at the tenth spot and had a blockbuster year 'Michael', 'Farzi', 'Viduthalai: Part 1', 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir', 'Mumbaikar', 'Jawan', and more.

