    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens SHOCKED to see Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's getting intimate on national TV (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the centre of attention since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show. During their time on BB 17, the two lovebirds have drawn much attention.

    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    From engaging in PDA to fighting with each other, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have remained in the headlines for different reasons. Once again, they are trending on social media. Netizens reacted after their alleged intimate video went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

    While the video didn't feature in the telecast episode, a clip has surfaced where the couple allegedly got intimate under a quilt in the bed. The clip was heavily circulated on different platforms, following which the ardent fans expressed their displeasure.

    While Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have also engaged in PDA, Ankita and Vicky, have never got intimate on camera. This is the first time the duo shared a cosy moment on a bed. Aishwarya Sharma had also kissed Neil Bhatt on the lips after her eviction from Bigg Boss 17.

    Social media users trolled Ankita and Vicky, while their fans supported them and slammed those who shared the clip. Ankita's team said, "I am appalled and shocked to discover that a clip of Ankita and Vicky on the live feed is being shamelessly circulated on the social media. This was first shared by some fans of a particular fandom but then even big handles started sharing it. You all will counter saying that it's in the public domain and you have the right to do anything with it but sometimes it's not just about engagement and views but also about having morals and ethics. Grow up guys!"

    Responding to the tweet, one user wrote, "Sare morals Baki sabke liye hai Kya . What about Ankita and Vicky's values? When they are aware that they are being recorded by ntv, they should be extra cautious in their behaviour." Aishwarya Sharma was eliminated from Weekend Ka Vaar last week. Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal were also nominated.

    Aishwarya Sharma was eliminated from Weekend Ka Vaar last week. Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal were also nominated.
     

