    'Fighter' first look out: Hrithik Roshan unveils his character for Siddharth Anand's action-thriller

    Hrithik Roshan shares an exciting glimpse of his character in 'Fighter' as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, creating a buzz among netizens.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Siddharth Anand is ready to bring his next action-packed film "Fighter" starring Hrithik Roshan to the big screen. Even though this movie is not the part of YRF spy universe like Siddharth Anand's last movie "Pathan" this movie is promised to be India's biggest aerial-action thriller by the makers. Along with Hrithik there will be Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is much anticipated by the fans especially after blockbuster success of Pathan and Siddharth and Hrithik's earlier projects together like "Bang Banf" and "war" which were loved by people.

    In latest development, Hrithik Roshan has shared a new poster from the film featuring him. Fans were thrilled to see the first glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's character. Playing Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known as 'Patty,' Hrithik steps into the role of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising audiences an exciting journey filled with stunts and adrenaline. Hrithik shared his character's details on social media, giving a sneak peek into the film: "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania; Call Sign: Patty; Designation: Squadron Pilot; Unit: Air Dragons; Fighter Forever 🇮🇳"

    "Fighter" tells the story of Hrithik Roshan's character, Patty, as he rises to become India's top Fighter pilot. Notably, this film marks the first-time collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, the film aims to break boundaries with its amazing cast and compelling storyline. People are eagerly awaiting the film's release scheduled for January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
