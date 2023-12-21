Bigg Boss 17: 'I Don't Want To Go Home With You', says Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain and asks for DIVORCE

Bigg Boss 17 Update: The former Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande got emotional and told Ayesha she feels dominated by Vicky. Ankita and Vicky entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October this year.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are frequently seen fighting in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, the two stunned everyone on Wednesday when they made some significant statements during their intense disagreement. It all started when Ayesha Khan asked Vicky about his marital life, to which the latter responded with a joke about the trials of being a married guy.

Ankita was dissatisfied and disturbed as a result of this. She approached her husband and demanded to know why he was saying such things. “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer,” Vicky told her.

Ankita Lokhande said that she kept her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput a secret as she didn’t tell anyone about it for two years.



She says, “Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai break-up ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik hojaye. Ek hope rehti… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 20, 2023

This left Ankita even more resentful. She then asks Vicky for divorce if he feels this way. “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you,” she said as quoted by E-Times.

Ankita later got emotional and told Ayesha that she felt dominated by Vicky. “I know Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel controlled and dominated by him at times. I’ve noticed how he stops me every time I get into a fight with a male contestant,” she said.

In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year. They are frequently observed getting into intense disputes and vicious verbal wars with one another.

Vicky recently referred to his marriage to Ankita as a "investment." Fans have also accused him of inappropriate behaviour with his actress-wife. Vicky and Ankita's respective moms recently appeared on the show and begged the couple to live with love on the controversial reality show.

Salman Khan previously chastised Vicky in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for allegedly dictating his wife's decisions on the show.