    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain SLAP Ankita Lokhande? Here's the truth; know what happened exactly- watch

     Bigg Boss 17 Update: In a recent episode, a fight between Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain got nasty. The fight amplified so much that it involved Ankita Lokhande as well. The incident comes days after Ankita told Vicky Jain they should separate.

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain SLAP Ankita Lokhande? Here's the truth; know what happened exactly- watch
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    A video from Bigg Boss 17's home went viral on social media today, startling everyone. Vicky Jain was allegedly seen attempting to slap his actress-wife Ankita Lokhande in the video. While the viral video enraged viewers, it has now been revealed that Vicky addressed the event later in the broadcast, claiming that he was only trying to remove his blanket.

    It all began when Arun jabbed Vicky after an argument with Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek stood facing Vicky and Ankita as they lay on his bed. During the altercation, Ankita also joined in, which infuriated Vicky. Following this, the businessman sprang out of bed and appeared to try to attack Ankita, leaving her stunned.

    In response to the event, Abhishek said, “What did we just see? Did you try to hit Ankita Lokhande, your wife? Apni biwi ko marta hai Vicky Jain. Sab log dekho issne Ankita Lokhande ko maara. Arun Bhai sabko please batana ye (Vicky Jain hits his wife. Everybody see that he tried to slap Ankita Lokhande. Arun, please tell this to everyone),” as quoted by Indian Express. 

    However, Vicky rejected the allegations and clarified, “I was furiously keeping my blanket aside, stop making such big claims. It’s not a joke.”

    Earlier today, several social media users also reacted to the video. “Yeh Dekho how aggressive Vicky bhaiya is with his own wife in a room full of people he just met a few weeks ago on the show to akele mai kaise honge Vicky bhaiya,” one of the users wrote. “Ankita reaction makes it clear this has happened before too..feeling bad for her,” another added.

    Interestingly, the incident comes days after Ankita told Vicky they should separate. “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you,” she said.

    In December 2021, Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain. The two joined the Bigg Boss 17 house in October of this year. They are frequently observed getting into intense disputes and vicious verbal wars with one another.

    Previously, Vicky and Ankita's moms appeared on the show and challenged the two to live with love on the controversial reality show. Salman Khan previously chastised Vicky in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for allegedly dictating his wife's decisions on the show.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
