    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh was claustrophobic; netizens troll and call her 'hypocrite'

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: TV star Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput was 'claustrophobic'; later many social media users trolled Ankita and called her a ‘Hypocrite’

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh was claustrophobic; netizens troll and call her a 'hypocrite'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande frequently mentions Sushant Singh Rajput. However, on a recent episode of the contentious reality programme, the actress claimed that SSR was 'claustrophobic'. This saddened admirers of the late actor. In June 2020, Sushant was discovered dead in his Mumbai flat.

    The well-known X handle Bigg Boss Tak published a picture in which he asserted that while Ankita is now labelling Sushant 'claustrophobic,' she reacted angrily when Rhea Chakraborty claimed the same in 2020. The X handle tweeted a screenshot of Ankita's August 27, 2020 post: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel on national TV; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Several social media users reacted negatively to Ankita's flashback post, labelling her a "hypocrite." One user said that the former Pavitra Rishta actress exploits Sushant's name on Bigg Boss to get sympathy. “Why does she keep talking about SSR in the first place and discussing what he was or wasn’t how is it related to her stint in the show unless she wants to keep using him to gain advantage/sympathy,” the comment read.

    Another user argued that by making such statements, “Ankita is just degrading her value.”

    Ankita is frequently seen in the Bigg Boss 17 house discussing Sushant Singh Rajput. When they fell in love, they made their acting debut together with Pavitra Rishta. Ankita and Sushant dated for seven years before calling it quits. Ankita previously mentioned Sushant's death to Munawar Faruqui when she stated, “Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. Nahi hona chahiye tha (He was broken because of something. This shouldn’t have happened).”

    Also Read: 2024 lunar mission: NASA selects 3 BTS songs for their upcoming voyage

    Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande has made news after becoming the house's fourth captain. The actress has also made news for her relationship with her husband Vicky Jain in the programme, as the two are frequently seen sparring in the game.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
