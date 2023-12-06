Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput had a backlist, fulfilled all dreams

Ankita Lokhande got teary eyes as she discussed that Sushant Singh Rajput would keep a diary in which he would write about his dreams. She said that he had a wish list and wrote all of his ambitions.

Ankita Lokhande's appearance on Bigg Boss 17 has made news. The actress is often seen talking about her previous relationship with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and that has also kept her in the spotlight. In yesterday's episode, Ankita was sitting with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar where she discussed Sushant. Ankita recalled the premiere night of Sushant's debut flick 'Kai Po Che' and also that he maintained a diary.

Ankita got teary eyes as she revealed that Sushant would keep a diary in which he would write about his dreams. She said that he had a wish list and wrote all of his ambitions and when we broke up, the diary was with her. He wrote everything that he wanted to achieve in his life and he achieved everything. It is an accomplishment for someone with no prior association with the film industry."

She also mentioned that she got emotional when she saw him on the big screen in his debut film 'Kai Po Che'.

Ankita previously revealed that she was highly possessive of Sushant. The actress, who is now married to Vicky Jain, was formerly involved with her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star. The ex-couple was madly in love with each other, and many hoped they would marry. They split up after seven years of dating. Sushant passed away in June 2020.