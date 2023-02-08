Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot irked on media panelist questioning him about his relationship with Tina Dattaa

    In the new explosive promo of the upcoming episode, Shalin Bhanot, a finalist for this season, gets irked by the media panelist questioning him about his break-up with Tina Dattaa.

    Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot irked on media panelist questioning him about his relationship with Tina Dattaa vma
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Shalin Bhanot is gaining a lot of fame with nationwide recognition for her performance in Colors TV popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Lately, he did gain a lot of attention from audiences and fans with his share of controversies, his fights with other housemates, trying to do a character assassination of Sumbul Priyanka, creating a rift in Mandali friendship, and so on. More so, his fake love angle with Tina Dattaa also got discussed a lot outside the house. Even Farah Khan supported Shalin and bashed Tina and Priyanka for making fun of his mental health and struggles.

    No matter what, Shalin has entertained audiences and fans with spice, arguments, masala, heated verbal spats with housemates, fake emotional drama, and controversies. Besides this, Shalin Bhanot has become one of the top five finalists because of the entertainment quotient he brings. He also has created a massive fan following outside the house.

    In the recent episode promo, we see a group of media panelists enter the show to ask some intense grilling questions to the top five contenders. A renowned journalist asked Shalin Bhanot a question. Her question was, "Aapke liye master-stroke kya tha. Tina ke saath ek connection banana ya wo break-up jo aapko yaha tak le aaya."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Answering to this question, Shalin said, "Kisi ke saath me bhi rishta banta bhi chala gaya, bigadta bhi chala gaya." Feeling irked by MC Stan mocking him, Shalin said, "Mein tere saath me bolta hu kya. Mein tere time pe bolta hu kya. Nahi na." MC Stan, after the session, asked Shalin, "Chilaaya kyu mere pe." Shalin answered, "Mujhe laga tu aisa kuch mere pe bol raha hai."

    MC Stan said, "Mere ko raag rattan nahi pasand hai bhai." Shalin added, "Mein teri pasand se chalte rahu abb." MC Stan shared, "Ye victim wala game ni pasand bro." Shalin adds, "Koi victim ni hu mein." Feeling angered, MC Stan, lashed out at Shalin and added, "Wo reporter pe chadh jaane ka tha na usne victim card bola to."

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
