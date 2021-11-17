Bigg Boss 15: Will Afsana Khan enter home after eviction? Here's what we know

Will Afsana Khan be back in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Read to know complete details of the same. Her eviction from the show was very shocking for her fans.

It looks like the Bigg Boss 15 house will get the wild card participants. We had previously heard that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were quarantining for the same reason. The duo were eliminated from the show because of a decision made by the contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Now it is being reported that the duo will make a comeback and will be seen in the show during the weekend. Rumours are also doing roundabouts that Punjabi singer Afsana Khan will be seen in the show. Reportedly, she had a meeting with the channel heads and the creatives. It looks like there is an 80 per cent chance of the singer coming back to the Bigg Boss house.

Afsana had also posted details about the same on her social media handle. Although, we do not know if that is a sign of her returning back on the Bigg Boss house. Rajiv Adatia has been upset because of her ouster from the controversial show. Her equation with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia was loved by her fans.

The reason for Afsana being out of the house is totally shocking. It looks like post an argument, the singer had picked up a knife and had threatened to harm herself. It has resulted in the singer being eliminated from the house. It looks like she did not get support on the Bigg Boss show from her close buddies Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. She had felt upset and, due to the same, had got a panic attack in the kitchen.

The medical team was called and she was given assistance and was later told to leave home. It was not for the first time that the singer could not control her emotions. Previously, when she had fought with Shamita Shetty, she was asked to leave as she had indulged in a physical fight. Although, now it has become clear that it was due to her anxiety attack.