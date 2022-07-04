Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big Boss Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy

    Actor-dance Dilsha Prasannan was also the first contestant of the show to have entered the finale.

    Big Boss Malayalam Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Season four of Bigg Boss Malayalam has finally come to an end. The season rode high on drama, entertainment and emotional aspects, leaving the viewers glued to the screens. The winner for the season was announced by the show’s host and superstar, actor Mohanlal.  Actress-dancer Dilsha Prasannan won the title, the finale of which was held on Sunday. Along with the trophy, Dilsha also won a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

    With this, Dilsha Prasannan has become the first-ever female contestant to win the title in the history of the Malayalam reality TV show. Dilsha was the first contestant to make it to the season finale, getting the most votes among the final six contestants. The other five contestants who made it to the final round were Riyas Salim, Blessley, Lakshmi Priya, Suraj Thelakkad and Dhanya Marie Varghese.

    ALSO READ: Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala's killer Ankit Sirsa

     

    During the finale, Dilsha Prasannan thanked her fans for supporting her and making her win the season. She said, “I wondered if I would survive for 100 days in this show. For many days I could not understand what I wanted to do in the show. After this, I decided to keep myself the way I am, and I got a lot of support for that too.”

    While Dilsha Prasannan bagged the trophy, Blessley was declared as the first runner-up of the show. He also congratulated Dilsha through a post on his Instagram account after winning the trophy. Blessley took to his stories to share an image of Dlisha and write, “All the very best first lady Big Boss,” along with a heart emoji.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Day 31 Collection: 31 days of Kamal Haasan’s film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu

    Earlier, the last two seasons of Bigg Boss Malayalam were cancelled before the finale due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second season premiered in January 2020 but was called off in March that year due to the pandemic. No contestant was declared the winner. After this, the previous season, which was to be aired in February 2021, was also cancelled, owing to the second wave of the pandemic; fines were also imposed on the show’s producers for filming it during the second wave, reportedly. Later in August, Manikuttan was declared the winner based on audience votes. The fourth season with 20 contestants was launched on March 27 with the tagline 'New Normal'.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
