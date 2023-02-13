Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral

    Govinda Naam Mera fame Bollywood A-lister star and renowned actress Bhumi Pednekar upped the style game in her golden saree at the Sid Kiara wedding reception. But now her deleted exit video in which she got caught kissing a mystery man has taken social media by storm.

    Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Actress Bhumi Pednekar arrived at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception on Sunday at the St.Regis hotel in Mumbai. Her look was quite bold and stylish at this party. But more than the entry, her exit from this party is making waves on social media.

    The reason is the mystery man who showed up with Bhumi after a party on Sunday. Not only this but Bhumi, who has always been very careful about her image, was seen kissing this mystery man in front of the media cameras.

    ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan, Palak Tiwari ooze oomph factor in the star-studded bash

    A video is becoming viral on social media. In this now-deleted video, the actress left the party with a mystery man, going towards her car. As Bhumi reaches her car, her ‘special friend’ makes her sit inside the car. Meanwhile, the security guard is preventing media cameras from doing coverage. But then this mystery man is seen kissing Bhumi, sitting in the car. Now the fans are expressing their surprise at this video. Everyone is asking again and again, ‘Did he kiss Bhoomi??’.

    This video got uploaded by a well-known paparazzo on his official Instagram handle. However, now he has removed this video from his Instagram page. Her guards did their best to save Bhumi from being captured by media cameras.

    By the way, Bollywood stars keep their relationships secret and reveal the world only when they want to. But the discussion has now started on who this mystery man was that kissed Bhumi late at night. Bhumi Pednekar appeared in a golden color saree at this reception party. However, the way she wore this saree looked fierce and captivating.

    Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral vma

    Her upcoming film projects include the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Bheed. Apart from this, she has director Sudhir Mishra directed Afwah, Gauri Khan Production banner's ‘Bhakshak’, and many other films.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Reception: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, attend starry bash

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru RBA

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy RBA

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman RBA

    Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH RBA

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Recent Stories

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru RBA

    PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    4 reasons why you should buy Poco X5 Pro 5G gcw

    4 reasons why you should buy Poco X5 Pro 5G

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir - adt

    Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging redrawing of constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim snt

    LTTE chief Prabhakaran alive, will appear before public soon: Ex-Congress leader Nedumaran's massive claim

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara's Chennai house to meet her twin boys-watch videos

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon