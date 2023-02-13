Bhumi Pednekar witnessed kissing mystery man after Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception; video went viral

Govinda Naam Mera fame Bollywood A-lister star and renowned actress Bhumi Pednekar upped the style game in her golden saree at the Sid Kiara wedding reception. But now her deleted exit video in which she got caught kissing a mystery man has taken social media by storm.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar arrived at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception on Sunday at the St.Regis hotel in Mumbai. Her look was quite bold and stylish at this party. But more than the entry, her exit from this party is making waves on social media.

The reason is the mystery man who showed up with Bhumi after a party on Sunday. Not only this but Bhumi, who has always been very careful about her image, was seen kissing this mystery man in front of the media cameras.

A video is becoming viral on social media. In this now-deleted video, the actress left the party with a mystery man, going towards her car. As Bhumi reaches her car, her ‘special friend’ makes her sit inside the car. Meanwhile, the security guard is preventing media cameras from doing coverage. But then this mystery man is seen kissing Bhumi, sitting in the car. Now the fans are expressing their surprise at this video. Everyone is asking again and again, ‘Did he kiss Bhoomi??’.

This video got uploaded by a well-known paparazzo on his official Instagram handle. However, now he has removed this video from his Instagram page. Her guards did their best to save Bhumi from being captured by media cameras.

By the way, Bollywood stars keep their relationships secret and reveal the world only when they want to. But the discussion has now started on who this mystery man was that kissed Bhumi late at night. Bhumi Pednekar appeared in a golden color saree at this reception party. However, the way she wore this saree looked fierce and captivating.

Her upcoming film projects include the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Bheed. Apart from this, she has director Sudhir Mishra directed Afwah, Gauri Khan Production banner's ‘Bhakshak’, and many other films.

