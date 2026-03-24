The makers of the horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' have released their first love song, 'Tu Hi Disda'. The track showcases the romance between lead stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi and is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi.

The makers of the Bhooth Bangla have released their first love track of the film, which is titled 'Tu Hi Disda' featuring romance between lead stars Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is a horror comedy which also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have shared a romantic track, which was jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Nikita Gandhi. The song opens up with Akshay Kumar pulling Wamiqa inside the train coach as she accidentally trips while standing at the door's edge. The music of the song was composed by Pritam while the lyrics were penned by Kumarr. The song marks the second track of the film.

The Zee Music Company has shared the song on their Instagram handle today. They wrote, "A love that feels like a dream...and stays like a mystery," while sharing the song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

About the Film and Production

The first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla was unveiled in February this year, which witnessed Akshay in peak entertainer mode surrounded by quirky characters and ghostly elements. The song was titled 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge'.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film completed its shooting schedule in May last year and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. (ANI)