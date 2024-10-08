Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri's movie trailer to release on THIS date in Jaipur

The trailer release of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been postponed. Reports suggest that the trailer will now be released on October 9th. The film is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali this year.

The anticipation for the release of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is high. The film's trailer was scheduled to be released on October 6th, but the makers changed their plans at the last minute and postponed the trailer release. It is being said that the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was postponed due to the trailer of Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again.

Let us tell you that the trailer of Singham Again was released on Monday, October 7, which was quite a rage. The film trailer got a tremendous response. Meanwhile, a new release date for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer has surfaced.

When will the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer be released?

The latest information related to the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has come to light. According to reports, the film's trailer will now be released on October 9. There are also reports that the movie trailer launch event will be held not in Mumbai but in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It is being told that the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be more than 3 minutes long. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers regarding the trailer launch of the film. By the way, the film's recently released teaser gave goosebumps to many.

When will director Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release?

Director Anees Bazmee's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on Diwali this year. At the same time, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash with Ajay Devgn's film Singham Again at the box office. Let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan will again play the role of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Triptii Dimri and Kartik play the lead roles in the film, which has a budget of 150 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in 2022, created a lot of buzz at the box office. The film, made on a budget of 70 crores, collected 266.88 crores.

