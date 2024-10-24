Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 to Anupamaa: A look at major twists in TV shows

1. Bigg Boss 18

Avinash and Chahat Pandey have a heated argument in Bigg Boss 18, leading to a housemate's eviction.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi observes Karwa Chauth for Rajat, followed by romantic moments between them.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

AbhiRa expect twins, but face numerous challenges along the way.

4. Anupamaa

Adhya's arrival at the Shah house sparks drama in Anupamaa.

5. Jhanak

Jhanak discovers her father's truth, leading to dramatic confrontations.

6. Megha Barse

A major secret is revealed to Megha, causing turmoil in the show.

7. Suman Indori

Suman learns that Kritika is not insane, leading to a shocking revelation.

