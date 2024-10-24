Bigg Boss 18 to Anupamaa: A look at major twists in TV shows

Entertainment
Avinash and Chahat Pandey have a heated argument in Bigg Boss 18, leading to a housemate's eviction.
Savi observes Karwa Chauth for Rajat, followed by romantic moments between them.
AbhiRa expect twins, but face numerous challenges along the way.
Adhya's arrival at the Shah house sparks drama in Anupamaa.
Jhanak discovers her father's truth, leading to dramatic confrontations.
A major secret is revealed to Megha, causing turmoil in the show.
Suman learns that Kritika is not insane, leading to a shocking revelation.