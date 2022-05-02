Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track Out: Kartik Aaryan slays with his move in this Tanishk Bagchi recreation

The title track of Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally out. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the song has been recreated by Tanisk Bagchi.

After the tremendous response to the trailer that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received after its trailer release, the makers of Anees Bazmee’s directorial film released the much-awaited title track on Monday. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the title track is a recreation of the original song ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Ram’ song that featured Akshay Kumar.

Nostalgia hit hard on Monday when the makers released the complete title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with its video. Tanish Bagchi has done a fantastic job by adding his flavours to the recreated song, but without losing on its originality.

However, the highlight of the video remains actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who plays the lead role in the second installation of this horror comedy, has slayed his performance with those killer moves and even better looks.

Check out the video here:

Coming back to the song, the 3.35-minute-long song’s new Antara has been composed by Pritam, who had composed the original song as well. Neeraj Shridhar has lent his voice to the recreated version as well. The rap in the new version of the song has been done by Mellow D and Bob.

While the makers have played safely without having to change much of the original track, which had become an instant hit, the highlight of it remains Kartik Aaryan. The zig-zag hook step of the song is something that has hit really well with the viewers within minutes of the song’s release.

Meanwhile, the film’s official trailer was released recently on April 26. Though Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the original film that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles and was directed by Priyadarshan, the storyline of it is far different from the prequel, claimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee. The sequel stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles along with Tabu, Milin Gunaji, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay in important roles. The film will be released in the theatres on May 20.