Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

With the Bollywood actor's recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has become the talk of the town not just in India but also internationally. Kartik has now joined Hollywood bigwigs at the New Zealand box office, after delivering the highest opening and opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. He also reached the 100 cr. club after just 9 days of release.

According to sources, amid other worldwide giants such as Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Huge Bonneville, the youthful celebrity beat huge films across the world to boost the box office in New Zealand this weekend. These were the top five grossing films in New Zealand for the weekend, with Kartik taking fourth place.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, 7 actresses who earn more than their star husbands

1. Top Gun Maverick

2. Doctor strange

3. Down Town Abbey

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,

5. Operations Mincemeat

Also Read: Monday Box Office Report: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick takes over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Anek

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 does not know how to slow down at the box office. After a strong second weekend, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has topped Rs 5.50 crore on Monday. Anees Bazmee's film has now grossed Rs 128.19 crore in just 11 days.

Even despite the film's popularity, the actor has remained on his toes. In Pune, Kolkata, Varanasi, and other cities, he was spotted promoting the film. He mingled with fans at Gaiety Galaxy and celebrated with the crowd, whom he has always viewed as the most important since he has always described himself as a fan-made celebrity.

Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's unnamed next in his kitty, in addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.