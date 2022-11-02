Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti accuses him of mental harassment, forcing abortion: reports

    Pawan Singh, one of the most popular stars in Bhojpuri cinema, has reportedly been accused of mental harassment by his wife, Jyoti Singh. Per reports, she alleged that he forced her for an abortion and also abetted her to commit suicide.

    Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is in the news lately but not for his professional life. It is his personal life that has grabbed the attention, and that too for all the wrong reasons. Singh has been accused of serious allegations of abetment to suicide, forcing abortion, and mental harassment. These allegations have been levelled against him by his wife Jyoti Singh, reportedly.

    According to reports, Jyoti Singh has lodged a complaint against Pawan Singh with the police. Jyoti reportedly claimed that the actor forced her to have an abortion and abetted her to commit suicide. She has also accused him of mentally harassing her.

    In the police complaint, Jyoti Singh has reportedly alleged that shortly after their marriage in 2018, Pawan Singh's mother and sister started taunting her over looks. She further alleged that the Bhojpuri star's mother had also taken Rs 50 lakh which Jyoti had received from her maternal family. Furthermore, the reports further claimed that his mother also used to allegedly abuse her on daily basis.

    Per media reports, Jyoti Singh levelled multiple serious allegations against Pawan Singh. She alleged that the actor’s family gave her some medicines which led to led to her miscarriage, reportedly. Jyoti also claimed in the complaint that the star would often come home drunk and would misbehave with her. He would also allegedly instigate her to commit suicide.

    Jyoti Singh is Pawan Singh’s wife from his second marriage. The actor’s first wife had committed suicide. Meanwhile, Jyoti also accused the Bhojpuri actor and his family of demanding a Mercedes car from her. She alleged that during a quarrel, a demand for the luxury car was allegedly made.

    Recently, a family court in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh recently ordered Pawan Singh to appear before it in the divorce case hearing, filed by his wife Jyoti. Singh had failed to appear before the court on multiple occasions. Following this, the court gave him a final chance to appear before it on November 5.

