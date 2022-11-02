Here’s how ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan is planning to celebrate his 57th birthday

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 57th birthday on Wednesday. Want to know what plans he has for the day? Continue reading this article.

For decades Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling over the Indian film industry. His fandom is not only limited to India but around the globe. He has won the hearts of millions with his acting in multiple films, and rightfully, earned the title of being the ‘King’ of Bollywood.

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today, fans of the actor have been eager to know about his celebrations. Since midnight, fans were waiting outside his residence, ‘Mannat’, to catch a glimpse of him. The actor also, like every year’s ritual, came out to greet his fans; he was joined by his youngest son, AbRam.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been eager to know about his birthday celebrations. Last year, the actor reportedly went to Alibaug with his family and had a low-key affair; his son Aryan Khan was released on bail just a few days before Shah Rukh’s birthday. This year, fans were hoping that the ‘Pathaan’ actor will hold grand celebrations.

However, according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will not be celebrating his birthday with pomp. In fact, he plans to keep it a low-key affair again and will keep the celebrations rather simple.

But the actor would continue with his ritual of meeting his fans on his birthday. According to reports, the actor will be going to a posh hotel in Mumbai where he would meet and greet some of his fans. Along with this, he would also meet the media there and cut this birthday cake.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan had a special present for all his dear fans. The actor shared the first teaser of his much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is backed by Yash Raj Films. ‘Pathaan’ is expected to hit the theatres in January 2023.

