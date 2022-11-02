Jennifer Lopez flaunts ‘Mrs’ locket, wearing a cleavage-revealing seductive black lingerie

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying being the ‘Mrs’ and her latest pictures are proof of that! The actor-singer posted seductive pictures in a black bralette while flaunting her cleavage as well as the ‘Mrs’ locket that she has adorned. Check out the pictures here.

Jennifer Lopez has once again raised eyebrows with her latest post on Instagram. She put a number of seductive pictures that show her flaunting her cleavage in a black bralette and loungewear. The lacy lingerie not only shows off her assets but also put her new locket on display. Wearing a ‘Mrs’ locket, JLo has shown us how much she is enjoying being the ‘Mrs’ of Ben Affleck. The sensual diva that Jennifer Lopez is, she always effortlessly manages to soar temperatures on social media. Her jaw-dropping carousel of photos in a black lingerie set has clearly turned up the heat.

The 'On The Floor' singer set the temperature soaring as she casually lounged on her sofa kept inside what appears to be the reading room. She is seen wearing nightwear by the Italian label Intimissimi.

Jennifer Lopez is not only flaunting her 'Mrs' tag but is also in a mood to pen new lyrics. At least that is what is evident from her caption as she writes: "I've Been Thinkin' … comfy cozy writing session today📓"

Jennifer Lopez’s lingerie boasted a plunging neckline which puts ample of her cleavage on display. She posed for the pictures with a gentle yet seductive look, and there is no denying that netizens cannot stop drooling over her sizzling photo dump.

