    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before a UP court; here is why

    According to media reports, a local court in Uttar Pradesh has directed Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to appear before it in regard to the divorce case filed by his wife Jyoti Singh.

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has been directed to appear before a local court in Uttar Pradesh. The actor's wife, Jyoti Singh had accused him of harassing her, reportedly, also filed for divorce from him, a case of which is ongoing in a family court. Now, the court has directed the actor-singer to appear before the court to present his side regarding the ‘demand for maintenance'.
     
    Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh had filed a case under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for maintenance in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia family court. As per reports, the family court judge Ragini Singh had asked the Bhojpuri star to appear before the court on June 2. Since he failed to do so, he was asked to appear on July 7 and August 1. Pawan failed to appear on either of the dates. Now, the court has given a final date of November 5 for Pawan to appear before it in this matter.

    Pawan Singh is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor is not only loved for his acting but also for his singing talent. Though he is one of the most loved stars in regional cinema, his personal life has reportedly been quite controversial. For the unversed, Jyoti Singh is Pawan Singh’s second wife. He was first married to Neelam; his first wife had committed suicide, reportedly.

    Meanwhile, Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh got married on March 6, 2018, in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. According to the reports, the families of the couple knew each other much before their marriage, and thus, their alliance was set up.

    On the professional front, Pawan Singh recently released his song ‘Laal Ghaghra’. The already-superhit song also featured actor-dancer Namrita Malla. The song has become a superhit with fans and has gained millions of views on YouTube.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 6:12 PM IST
