Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

The hype over Pawan Kalyan's movie Bheemla Nayak is still not over. This weekend the Bheemla Nayak's theatrical release was a big treat for all Pawan Kalyan's fans and movie-lovers in the Telugu states. Bheemla Nayak is a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and comparisons between the original and the Telugu remake are unavoidable.

However, many fans called the original better than Pawan's film. But some said otherwise because the film was made keeping the taste of Telugu audiences in mind, who seem to favour masala.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the action drama also featured Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. The film also garnered positive reviews ever since its release. When the trailer was out, Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at the film and abused Pawan to promote Rana.

Now, when the film was released, the same Ram Gopal Varma was seen heaped praises on Bheemla Nayak and Pawan Kalyan's performance. Varma took to Twitter and shared his review after watching Bheemla Nayak.

Varma called the film Thunderstorm and Pawan Kalyan Tsunami. "The #BheemlaNayak is like a THUNDERSTORM..@PawanKalyan is like a TSUNAMI.. @RanaDaggubati is neck to neck ..Overall it’s an EARTHQUAKE," RGV tweeted."

RGV further said that Bheemla Nayak is Bollywood worth movie as he wrote, "Like I was repeatedly telling I so wish they released #BheemlaNayak in Hindi too ..It would have created an SENSATION."

Not just him, Mahesh Babu also praised Pawan Kalyan’s film. He wrote, “#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form… what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!”

Besides Mahesh and RGV, many other members of the Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar also showered Pawan's Bheemla Nayak and the team with congratulatory messages.

