A prayer meet for veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, who died on April 27, was held in Mumbai. Friends and colleagues like Avtar Gill and Ramesh Talwar attended, sharing heartfelt memories of their decades-long association with the late actor.

Honouring veteran actor Bharat Kapoor, a prayer meet was held by his family members in Mumbai on Thursday. Members from the film industry attended the prayer meet and paid their heartfelt condolences.

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Film Fraternity Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Avtar Gill, who shared a close bond with Bharat Kapoor, talked about their close bond. "I was with him for about 54 years...I had a very long association with him. We worked together across films, plays, and television serials, building not just a professional partnership but a deep personal connection. Beyond work, we were part of each other's everyday lives. I would visit him often. He was my friend and elder brother. And he helped me a lot in life...He used to introduce me to producers," Gill told ANI.

Director Ramesh Talwar also recalled the fond memories that he created with Bharat Kapoor. " He was a good actor and a good man. We were together for 60 years. I've never seen a better person than him. He was a family member. I am extremely saddened," he shared.

An Illustrious Career Spanning Decades

Bharat Kapoor passed away on April 27. Bharat Kapoor began his acting journey in 1972 and built a career that lasted nearly four decades.He became known for his strong supporting parts and villain roles, earning respect in the industry for his steady performances.

He was seen in many popular Hindi films over the years, including 'Noorie' (1979), 'Ram Balram' (1980), 'Love Story' (1981), 'Bazaar' (1982), 'Ghulami' (1985), 'Aakhree Raasta' (1986), 'Satyamev Jayate' (1987), 'Swarg' (1990), 'Khuda Gawah' (1992), and 'Rang' (1993).

Later, he continued to work in films such as 'Barsaat' (1995), 'Saajan Chale Sasural' (1996), and 'Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities' (2004), showing his ability to stay relevant across changing times in cinema.

Apart from films, Bharat Kapoor also worked successfully on television. He appeared in shows like 'Parampara,' 'Rahat,' 'Saans,' 'Amanat,' 'Tara,' 'Chunauti,' and 'Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.' (ANI)