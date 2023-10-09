Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for Dussehra with his action-packed movie

    'Bhagavanth Kesari's' trailer, featuring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is out. The movie vows an action spectacle that the megastar's fans will love.

    Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for Dussehra with his action-packed movie RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Anil Ravipudi have been waiting for the theatrical trailer of their next film, Bhagavanth Kesari, for quite some time. Finally, the trailer has been released, promising spectators a visual action-packed extravaganza.

    The trailer for Bhagavanth Kesari begins with Nandamuri Balakrishna's character encouraging his niece to be tough and join the army. His severe training tactics, on the other hand, do not sit well with her. Meanwhile, Bhagavanth Kesari is up against a prominent industrialist who believes he is the most potent force in his area. 

    Anil Ravipudi, famed for his commercial storytelling approach, is back with another film likely to thrill the audience. Bhagavanth Kesari presents Nandamuri Balakrishna's persona in a hitherto unseen aspect. The second trailer, in which NBK goes into action to save his niece, will surely captivate you. It is the trailer's high point. Thaman's soundtrack gives each picture a raw and forceful feel. He elevates the images with his fantastic background soundtrack.

    The trailer launch ceremony took place in Warangal, and it drew a large crowd. Vamshi Paidipally, Bobby, and Gopichand Malineni also attended the trailer premiere ceremony.

    Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for Dussehra with his action-packed movie RBA

    Sreeleela plays a substantial part as Bhagavanth's niece, which adds a new dimension to the story. Arjun Rampal plays a fierce antagonist, while Kajal Aggarwal's role is set to bring a massive twist to the story.

    The trailer, produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens label, raises hopes. This Dussehra, Bhagavanth Kesari will be released in theatres on October 19th.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory ATG

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Latest Instagram post suggests possible reconnection; Read ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Latest Instagram post suggests possible reconnection; Read

    Shah Rukh Khan to be given Y+ security cover; Is there a threat to his life? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan to be given Y+ security cover; Is there a threat to his life? Here's what we know

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Athiya Shetty beams with joy as 'Best Man' KL Rahul hits winning six against Australia

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction DPK

    Gurdas Maan's musical tour gets postponed amid India - Canada contradiction

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line from Challaghatta to Whitefield opens without official ceremony vkp

    Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line from Challaghatta to Whitefield opens without official ceremony

    Google Pixel Watch 2 is no more compatible with original Pixel cases Here is why gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 is no more compatible with original Pixel cases; Here's why

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory ATG

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul steer India towards victory

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Latest Instagram post suggests possible reconnection; Read ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to patch up? Latest Instagram post suggests possible reconnection; Read

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon