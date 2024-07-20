Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food, personal clothing

    The Kannada star Darshan has been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case. According to reports, Darshan has been behind bars in Bengaluru’s Central Prison since June 11. 

    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Darshan Thoogudeepa is now in a judicial prison in Bengaluru Central Prison. He was arrested on June 11 in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. It has been more than a month since the actor was in jail. Darshan recently requested permission from the Karnataka High Court for home-cooked food, personal clothing, a mattress, silverware, and literature. 

    According to rumours, the actor's health has deteriorated in prison. Renukaswamy's murder case has been making headlines for quite some time. There have been several names engaged in the case.

    According to sources, Darshan has been imprisoned since June 11. He has recently wanted home-cooked meals throughout his prison sentence. This is primarily because the Kannada actor alleges that the jail food is creating serious health problems, such as weight loss and diarrhoea, which have been identified as food poisoning by prison physicians. 

    According to Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act of 1963, undertrial detainees are entitled to sufficient food, clothes, and other essentials, subject to prison officials' scrutiny. The jail guards rebuffed his pleas for home-cooked food, citing the requirement for a court order.

    Darshan has also submitted a petition, claiming that he has been wrongfully implicated in the case based on claims made by co-accused persons, and requesting legal aid with his bail application.

    Regarding the murder case, Renukaswamy, an auto driver and Darshan lover, was discovered dead beside a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9. He allegedly sent vulgar texts to Darshan's co-star and friend, Pavithra Gowda, which infuriated the actor. Darshan and Pavithra are reported to have been dating for some time. According to the police inquiry, Renukaswamy died of shock and haemorrhage as a result of many traumatic injuries.

    Darshan was arrested when the murder case gained public attention. Pavithra Gowda was also identified as the primary instigator and has been charged in the case.

