    Bengali readers Fascinated by Bong Trend- the new creation of Bangla Hunt to entertain the Bengali Community

    Keeping in mind the need for the refreshment of the Bengali community Bangla Hunt dedicates its content to the Bengali readers.
     

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Entertainment is the exit door from all the havoc that life serves on everyone's plate. Films and shows have been the traditional form of entertainment for people. Sci-fi, romance, thriller, action, comedy, whatever the genre be, the audience is always obsessed with new dynamic content. But the recent years have seen a vigorous transformation in the mode of entertainment. Entertainment got carved into online platforms and shifted from TVs to smartphones and laptops. Thus, the entertainment business came up in new attire and Bong Trend is one such example.

    It is worth noting the fact that Bong Trend has its platform strictly dedicated to the Bengali community. It aims to entertain its audience with entertainment content like photos, videos, galleries, and that too clipped with lots of information. Already drawing the attention of 5 million people, it touches everything from Bengali entertainment, Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood news, Viral Images, Videos, Serials, Gossip, jokes, memes to the most trending news of the time.

    Bong Trend flourished in the month of January 2021. It was established by Banglahunt Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. Keeping its eyes fixed on the goal of giving pure entertainment to the Bong Community, this platform widened its doors to welcome 30 million of traffic only within a few months of its launch.

    Keeping in mind the need for the refreshment of the Bengali community Bangla Hunt dedicates its content to the Bengali readers. Seeking to engage its audience and keep them hooked up by their top news content, Bangla Hunt was launched in 2017. It presents all types of news of West Bengal and India assembling the latest breaking news covering Entertainment, sports, politics, India, West Bengal, International, Lifestyle and Ajker Rashifal, and many more.

    Proceeding towards the increasing number of audience Bangla Hunt is successfully walking with the support of 25 million viewers per month and millions of followers. With a firm belief in their work, the C.E.O Krishna Chandra strives to gain the wider recognition of 100 million people.

