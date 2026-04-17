Ben Stiller has shared his views on the 'Meet the Parents' series, saying he stands by the first two films. Ahead of the fourth instalment, 'Focker In-Law', he responded to fans, implying dissatisfaction with the third film, 'Little Fockers'.

Stiller's Take on the Franchise

Actor Ben Stiller has shared his candid views on the 'Meet the Parents' film series, saying he stands by the first two films while responding to fans ahead of the fourth instalment, according to People. Stiller, who plays Greg Focker in the franchise alongside Robert De Niro, reacted after the trailer of the upcoming film Focker In-Law was released.

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When a fan asked whether watching the previous films was necessary to understand the new movie, Stiller replied, "No! But I stand by the first two." One wrote on X, "Y'all, I did not watch the first 3 movies (and I don't want to watch it either) but I want to watch the 4th one. Will I lose major plot?," according to People. The franchise began with Meet the Parents, followed by Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers. While Stiller did not elaborate on his reservations about the third film, he added, "We always try. Fully," when asked what went wrong with it.

'Focker In-Law': The Next Generation

The upcoming film also stars Ariana Grande, who plays Olivia, the girlfriend of Greg's on-screen son Henry, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo, according to People. Directed as a continuation of the popular comedy series, the film follows the next generation of the Focker family as Henry plans to marry Olivia, leading to familiar tensions within the family dynamic, according to People.

Actors Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo are also set to reprise their roles. 'Focker In-Law' is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2026. (ANI)