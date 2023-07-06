Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck is mother's look alike; netizens discuss similarity

Violet Affleck's striking resemblance to her mother in a picture of a July 4 party she attended with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has become a hot topic on the internet with netizens making several humourous comments. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attending billionaire sports mogul Michael Rubin's July 4 party in the Hamptons, US created a lot of buzz on social media. They captured everyone’s attention in their stunning white outfits, but it was Violet Affleck, their eldest daughter who had people talking. It was her striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner, especially in her white dress that made people talk. It was like, Ben has posed with the two Jennifers in his life.

A person sharing Ben, Lopez and Violet’s picture on Twitter wrote, “Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin.”

Misinterpreting the caption, one user thought the person was jokingly referring to Jennifer Lopez as Ben Affleck’s daughter.

Another user stated that it appeared as if Garner had given birth to herself.

About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's relationship began in 2004 when they co-starred in the superhero film "Daredevil." They soon developed a deep connection and tied the knot in June 2005. Affleck and Garner were regarded as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. They welcomed three children together: Violet in 2005, Seraphina in 2009, and Samuel in 2012. Throughout their relationship, they prioritized their family and were frequently spotted engaged in activities with their children. However, after ten years of marriage, Affleck and Garner announced their separation in June 2015. They officially filed for divorce in April 2017, but their separation remained amicable, focusing on co-parenting their children and maintaining a harmonious relationship.

