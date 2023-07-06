Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian chef Gary Mehigan respects boundaries: Seeks consent before kissing Huma Qureshi

    Master Chef Australia judge Gary Mehigan was seen together where Huma promoted her upcoming film 'Tarla'. The former was also seen to take consent before kissing Huma on the cheeks, which earned him the praise and appreciation of netizens---- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    A video of Master Chef Australia judge, Chef Gary Mehigan kissing Huma Qureshi is going viral, and for all the right reasons. In the video, Chef Gary is seen asking for consent before kissing Huma on the cheeks. he asks, "Are we gonna kiss?", to which Huma replied with a "yeah". After that Gary kisses her on her cheeks. In the video, the duo chat for a while before proceeding inside the venue. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Huma is presently busy promoting her film 'Tarla' where she is playing the role of the famous Tarla Dalal- a homemaker turned chef who on account of her indomitable spirit had achieved success. With Tarla, releasing on 7th July on ZEE5, Huma and collaborated on the promotional video. The now-viral video shows Gary seeking consent. 

    Netizens's reaction

    Fans lauded Gary for the gesture and it was seen as an act of respect. One user commented, "He seeks consent. So sweet. Indian men should learn". Another user put in "Sharif admi h, permission lekar kiss kia" which translates to 'He is a nice man who has taken permission before kissing'. 

    About the film 'Tarla'

    Tarla, directed by Piyush Gupta, has been co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma Qureshi. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Bharati Achrekar, Amarjeet Singh, Rajeev Pandey, Veenah Naair, Purnendu Bhattacharya. It has been co-written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved and will premiere on July 7 on Zee5.

