Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

With several adventures under his belt, Bear Grylls is out to get his pick of the lot among Indian Celebrities. Please take a look at some of his famous guests. By Mahalekshmi

Bear Grylls found popularity with his show 'Man vs Wild' and has been known to frequent various locations in India, expressing his love for the country. With Into the wild, Bear Grylls embarks on a new journey of adventure and survival, accompanied by various celebrities.

The British survival expert and adventurer is out to get more celebrities to feature in his adventurous feats. Having hosted many famous personalities, let’s look back at some of the big names he has featured on his chilling venture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In 2019, PM Narendra Modi stepped into the jungle alongside Grylls. Becoming one of the most trending and televised episodes, the duo survived the forest ecosystem by making a spear and crossing the river in a makeshift raft.





Rajnikanth

The hero of Indian cinema, Megastar Rajnikanth, got involved in another episode. The duo travelled to Bandipur tiger reserve in Karnataka and took on a surprising adventure for the viewers. Sharing their experience, both celebrities took to their social media, expressing gratitude.

Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal was seen gearing up for a thrilling course of events, exploring the Indian Ocean with the British adventurer. Despite fearing the ocean, Kaushal was seen swimming and diving, dealing with sharks and even gathering food from the ocean.





Akshay Kumar

To match the skills of Bear Grylls, there is no better man than Akshay Kumar. From climbing trees to drinking elephant poop tea, Akshay can be seen navigating through crocodile-infested waters and showcasing some very impressive skills. This episode is a blast for the celebs and viewers alike.

Ajay Devgn

Experiencing an adventure of survival in the blue waters, Grylls took Devgn to the Maldives, testing his survival skills in the unknown. They can be seen exploring uninhabited islands and taking rounds across dangerous shark-infested waters. Yet another exciting episode for the fans to engage with.





Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s eccentric livewire Ranveer Singh has been the latest addition to the star list. Cruising through the Serbian wilderness, Singh can be seen attempting various skills. He tries to get his wife a rare flower through this risky travel. The audience will have immense fun watching this show due to its format. Find out why!





Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra

According to his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, he has initiated early talks with Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, having expressed the desire to work with them prior. He is sure excited about the prospect of a new daring episode with some fantastic people to learn about their journey and provide an unforgettable experience.

After his last outing, fans eagerly await his next journey and anticipate the best to be charted for their entertainment.