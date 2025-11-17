'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Baseer Ali visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, sharing pictures of his spiritual visit on Instagram. He expressed his joy and posed for selfies with fans. This comes after his recent eviction from 'Bigg Boss 19'.

Baseer Ali Visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Actor Baseer Ali recently visited the sacred Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, bringing much joy to his fans at the shrine. Taking to his Instagram handle, Baseer shared pictures from his visit showing him offering prayers and also exploring the dargah premises. The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor also obliged his fans by posing for selfies with them. Baseer was dressed in an all-black outfit, comprising a traditional kurta set, which he paired with a black jacket. He added a pink head cover to the look, along with sunglasses. The visuals also show fans gathering in excitement as they try to catch a glimpse of the actor. https://www.instagram.com/p/DRJXj8BjMkF/

In his caption, Baseer expressed his joy over visiting the shrine. "Visited Ajmer Dargah after ages and my heart feels lighter. Ajmer, you were beautiful. Thank you for always showering endless love," he wrote.

Bigg Boss 19 Journey and Eviction

Baseer Ali was a part of Bigg Boss 19, gaining immense love and support from his fans. In a shocking turn of events, Baseer was evicted in a surprise double elimination alongside Nehal Chudasama. Following the eviction, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans who described Baseer's elimination as "unfair" and called him one of the most "deserving" contestants of the season.

The show is now only a few weeks away from its finale. The Bigg Boss 19 finale is expected to take place in December. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. (ANI)