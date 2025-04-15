Royal Look: Avika Gor's Elegant Suit Sets for Wedding Season

Whether it's a wedding or a party, these suit sets from Avika Gor will give you a royal look. From floor-length silk to embroidered shararas, every design is special.
Floor-length silk suit sets are always the best for weddings or parties. You can choose such a suit set for your wife. This type of suit will cost you around 2 thousand.
This chiffon kaftan kurta set in a vibrant color has a neckline adorned with stars. The flower print detailing is amazing. Such sets are best in lightweight.
The pink sharara pants with a short kurti in a sleeveless pattern look very beautiful. You can also recreate such a pattern with a net dupatta like the actress.
You can get this suit with a heavy work neck made for parties. If you get such a heavy embroidered sharara suit set made by a tailor, you will get a good fit.
Avika Gor is looking gorgeous in this multicolor Anarkali suit. Sequence work has been done on the suit. This suit design of the actress is perfect for the festive season.
This floral dupatta with white Anarkali of Avika Gor is also looking very elegant. A dupatta with a large flower print is adding charm to the entire look with this suit.
