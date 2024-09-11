Forget suits and sarees: Avika Gor’s style tips for short and curvy women

Avika Gor trendy dress idea for Short Chubby girls: Chubby girls can ditch simple images and choose extremely trendy dresses from Avika Gor's wardrobe. From floral print bodycon dresses to off-shoulder dresses, Avika Gor's wardrobe has it all. You can wear the dress according to your figure.

Avika Gor's off-shoulder dress

Avika Gor is wearing a peach colored off shoulder dress. The dress has a white floral print which is giving a sober look. You will find such dresses from floor length to knee length. If you don't like off shoulder dresses then go for cold shoulder look in sleeves. Wear hoops with curly hair to enhance the sizzling look. You can also choose such a dress for a party wear.

Puff Sleeve Corset Top and Dress

If you are going out somewhere for an outing or have planned a trip, then these 2 dresses by Avika Gor are the perfect choice for you. Avika Gor carried a cutout design in a high thigh slit dress. At the same time, in the first photo, she is wearing a Corset Top with loose trousers. Both of Avika Gor's dresses are giving a classy look. You can buy a high thigh slit dress for ₹1000.

One Shoulder Off Dress

If you are looking for a classy dress for a cocktail party, then you can include this dress by Avika Gor. Golden work has been done in the neckline of the one shoulder off dress. At the same time, Avika is wearing funky earrings to make the look beautiful. You will find such one shoulder off dresses within the price of ₹2000.

Vibrant to dark colors will bloom in the rain

If you are confused about the dress's color in the rainy season, then Avika's dress collection can guide you. Include dark colors to vibrant colors in your wardrobe. If you have fair skin then definitely try pastel colors.

