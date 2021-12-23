  • Facebook
    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta detected with COVID-19, complete details inside

    The spread of Covid-19 has not ended. Lately, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta got detected with coronavirus. Read to know complete details related to the health of the actor.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 3:15 PM IST
    The spread of Covid-19 has not ended entirely. The recent star who contracted the virus is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta. He took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans and well-wishers on the same.

    In the photos posted by the actor, he is seen watching some web show. In the other photos, the actor is also seen eating home-cooked food and consuming medicines to beat the virus. The caption written by the actor was, since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights," and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome", read his post. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    As soon as the post went online, Nakuul's well-wishers wished for the speedy recovery of the actor. His co-star from  Bade Achhe Lagte, Hain Disha Parmar, said that they all are all waiting.. get healthy & back soon. Kunal Jai Singh, who was seen in the serial Ishqbaaz opposite the actor, said that Nakuul would beat the sickness like a lion. Karan V Grover told the actor to come back stronger. Other stars like Karan Patel, Gautam Rode, Gaurav Kapoor also wished the star. 

    On the work front, the actor is playing the role of Ram in Bade Acche Lagte 2, while Disha Parmar is essaying the role of Priya. Since its inception, the show has been capturing everyone's mind due to the plot, which is very similar to the original season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. Here's wishing Nakuu Mehta a very healthy and speedy recovery.

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know

    Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    India's first outreach to post-coup Myanmar; two key demands made

    IPL 2022: Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    Jharkhand: 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

