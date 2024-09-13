Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

    Bad Boyz Twitter review: Omar Lulu's Malayalam comedy-drama "Bad Boyz," starring Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is reviewed. Abraham Mathew produces it under Abaam Movies, while Sarang Jayaprakash writes the story and dialogues. Read the reaction of audience

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Omar Lulu directs "Bad Boyz," a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Sarang Jayaprakash wrote the storyline and dialogues, while Abraham Mathew produced the film under the Abaam Movies label. Alby handled the cinematography, and William Francis wrote the music. The film opened in theatres on September 13, 2024.

    Bad Boyz storyline
    Antappan, a kid with no direction, finds a sense of purpose after meeting Mary, a successful woman who has an unusual interest in local goons. Determined to capture her heart, he immerses himself in the dangerous world of crime, becoming a full-time goon. The story unfolds with tension and humour, demonstrating the fascinating consequences of Antappan's decision.

    Also Read: Radhika's father MR Radha: 5 wives, one cancelled wedding, and more

    Bad Boyz Cast and Crew 
    In addition to Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film's ensemble cast includes Anson Paul, Senthil Krishna, Bala, Aju Varghese, Tini Tom, Harisree Ashokan, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Babu Antony, and Mallika Sukumaran. "Bad Boyz," written and directed by Omar Lulu and produced by Abraham Mathew, boasts a brilliant cast, including Executive Producer Ameer Cochin and Screenplay and Dialogues by Sarang Jayaprakash.

    Alby shot the picture, Don Max directed it, and William Francis composed the soundtrack. Dilip Dennis handles the editing, while Joseph Nellickal acts as the production designer. Casting Director Vishakh P V and Chief Associate Director Ubpaini Yoosaf occupy key responsibilities. Phoenix Prabhu, Ashraf Gurukkal, and Robin Tom choreographed the action sequences, while Bk Harinarayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Akhilesh Ramachandran wrote the lyrics.

    Also Read: YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama


    Line producer T M Rafeeq is also on the crew, as are make-up artists Jithesh Poyya and Sijesh Kondotty, costume designer Arun Manohar, and production executive Sherin Stanly. Additional contributions include sound design by A B Jubin, sound mixing by Ajith A, choreography by Ayyappa Das, and visual effects by Play Cart Stills Jestin James. Colourist Bilal Rasheed enhances the film's visual aspects, while Manju Gopinath and P Sivaprasad oversee the PRO tasks, and Manu Davinci designs it.

    The debut of "Bad Boyz" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this comedic drama picture.
     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video) RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video)

    WATCH VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan visits Deepika Padukone, her new born baby at the hospital RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan visits Deepika Padukone, her new born baby at the hospital

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH] NTI

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH]

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS whooping amount; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE ATG

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2024 Kicks Off: Kerala Blasters Eye Maiden Title, New Rules Introduced scr

    Indian Super League 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim for first title as ISL Kicks Off

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Baseless absurd Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze gcw

    'Baseless, absurd': Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze

    Bengaluru: Rare two-headed snake found near Majestic railway station, rescued vkp

    Bengaluru: Rare two-headed snake found near Majestic railway station, rescued

    Will Arvind Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited gcw

    Will Kejriwal walk free today? Supreme Court's verdict on liquor policy case awaited

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon