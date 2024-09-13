Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

Bad Boyz Twitter review: Omar Lulu's Malayalam comedy-drama "Bad Boyz," starring Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan, is reviewed. Abraham Mathew produces it under Abaam Movies, while Sarang Jayaprakash writes the story and dialogues. Read the reaction of audience

Omar Lulu directs "Bad Boyz," a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Sarang Jayaprakash wrote the storyline and dialogues, while Abraham Mathew produced the film under the Abaam Movies label. Alby handled the cinematography, and William Francis wrote the music. The film opened in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Bad Boyz storyline

Antappan, a kid with no direction, finds a sense of purpose after meeting Mary, a successful woman who has an unusual interest in local goons. Determined to capture her heart, he immerses himself in the dangerous world of crime, becoming a full-time goon. The story unfolds with tension and humour, demonstrating the fascinating consequences of Antappan's decision.

Also Read: Radhika's father MR Radha: 5 wives, one cancelled wedding, and more

Bad Boyz Cast and Crew

In addition to Rahman and Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film's ensemble cast includes Anson Paul, Senthil Krishna, Bala, Aju Varghese, Tini Tom, Harisree Ashokan, Ramesh Pisharody, Saiju Kurup, Babu Antony, and Mallika Sukumaran. "Bad Boyz," written and directed by Omar Lulu and produced by Abraham Mathew, boasts a brilliant cast, including Executive Producer Ameer Cochin and Screenplay and Dialogues by Sarang Jayaprakash.

Alby shot the picture, Don Max directed it, and William Francis composed the soundtrack. Dilip Dennis handles the editing, while Joseph Nellickal acts as the production designer. Casting Director Vishakh P V and Chief Associate Director Ubpaini Yoosaf occupy key responsibilities. Phoenix Prabhu, Ashraf Gurukkal, and Robin Tom choreographed the action sequences, while Bk Harinarayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Akhilesh Ramachandran wrote the lyrics.

Also Read: YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama



Line producer T M Rafeeq is also on the crew, as are make-up artists Jithesh Poyya and Sijesh Kondotty, costume designer Arun Manohar, and production executive Sherin Stanly. Additional contributions include sound design by A B Jubin, sound mixing by Ajith A, choreography by Ayyappa Das, and visual effects by Play Cart Stills Jestin James. Colourist Bilal Rasheed enhances the film's visual aspects, while Manju Gopinath and P Sivaprasad oversee the PRO tasks, and Manu Davinci designs it.



The debut of "Bad Boyz" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this comedic drama picture.



Latest Videos