YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama

Entertainment
The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is far from over. The current storyline revolves around the dramatic events surrounding Armaan and Abhira's wedding
In the upcoming episodes, Ruhi will publicly confront Abhira. Later, she will reveal her orphan status to Manish, leading Abhira to distance herself from him
Swarna will then visit Manish and reprimand him for seemingly forgetting Ruhi because of Abhira. Manish, in turn, talks about setting boundaries with Abhira
Meanwhile, Abhira will be seen crying at the Poddar House when Armaan arrives to console her. The two will then share a romantic dance
Later, Armaan and Abhira discuss their wedding. Abhira decides to try and convince Dadi Sa, who overhears their conversation
It remains to be seen how Armaan and Abhira's wedding will unfold and what new drama Dadi Sa and Ruhi will bring to the forefront