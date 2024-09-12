Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler: Abhira's decision to marry Armaan creates drama

Drama Unfolds During the Wedding

The drama in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is far from over. The current storyline revolves around the dramatic events surrounding Armaan and Abhira's wedding

Ruhi Confronts Manish

In the upcoming episodes, Ruhi will publicly confront Abhira. Later, she will reveal her orphan status to Manish, leading Abhira to distance herself from him

Someone Supports Abhira's Rights

Swarna will then visit Manish and reprimand him for seemingly forgetting Ruhi because of Abhira. Manish, in turn, talks about setting boundaries with Abhira

Abhira and Armaan's Romantic Dance

Meanwhile, Abhira will be seen crying at the Poddar House when Armaan arrives to console her. The two will then share a romantic dance

Abhira Makes a Crucial Decision

Later, Armaan and Abhira discuss their wedding. Abhira decides to try and convince Dadi Sa, who overhears their conversation

Upcoming Twists and Turns

It remains to be seen how Armaan and Abhira's wedding will unfold and what new drama Dadi Sa and Ruhi will bring to the forefront

Find Next One