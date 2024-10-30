Priyanka Chopra, Sridevi to Kangana Ranaut: 7 Bollywood actresses who loved married men

Discover the stories of seven Bollywood actresses, including Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, who dared to engage in relationships with married men, facing love's challenges in the spotlight.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

Explore the stories of seven Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, who found themselves in relationships with married men. Their journeys highlight the complexities of love and the public scrutiny that comes with it.

Sridevi
The love story between Sridevi and Boney Kapoor was highly publicized. Boney divorced his first wife, Mona, to marry Sridevi, who was already pregnant at the time, showcasing the complexities of their relationship in the spotlight.
 

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's romance is well-known in Bollywood. After dating for years, Aditya decided to divorce his first wife, allowing him to be with Rani, marking a significant chapter in their love story.

Mahima Chaudhary
Mahima Chaudhary had a secret romance with industrialist Bobby Mukherjee while he was still married. Their relationship remained under wraps, but it highlighted the hidden dynamics often present in celebrity relationships, capturing public interest nonetheless.

 

Hema Malini
While Dharmendra was still married to Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini was one of the most consistent people in his life. To marry Hema, Dharmendra converted to Islam, which was a swift decision despite the complicated situation he was facing in his initially ruined marriage.
 

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut fell for Hrithik Roshan while he was still married to Sussanne Khan. Though Kangana later denied the claims and said she felt trapped, both Roshan and Ranaut shared a different perspective on the unfolding events.

Priyanka Chopra
The rumors of Priyanka Chopra’s closeness with Shah Rukh Khan certainly stirred up social media. It was said that there was a relationship between the two, but Gauri Khan was said to have intervened and put a stop to this

