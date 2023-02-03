Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    An influencer's attempt to roast SRK celebrating Pathaan success backfired; check the viral tweets

    Well-known influencer Harjas Sethi attempt to roast Shah Rukh Khan celebrating Pathaan success backfired on the influencer as she got trolled and attacked by SRK fandom on Twitter.

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Remember that woman's rant about offices reopening that had all of us in splits back in 2021? The thought of come back to office after several months of working from home gave all of us shivers. It also included Harjas Sethi, the renowned influencer who had aptly described our feelings in the video that went batshit viral.

    The influencer, Harjas Sethi, currently has 263K followers on Instagram and recently poked fun at Shah Rukh Khan fans for celebrating the success of Pathaan. In turn, she got roasted herself. Here's what happened. From people all over the world dancing in theatres and turning the cinema halls into dance floors to villagers traveling in trucks full of people to watch Pathaan, the frenzy is getting witnessed in the world.

    The film has collected about Rs 670 crores worldwide and continues to bring footfall to the theatres. But Harjas Sethi says, "Bhai hum kya karein SRK ne bana liye Rs 500 crore?. Pehle ye bataao, tumhara baap kitna paisa kama raha hai. Hum kya kare bhaai, hum toh dal roti khaa rahe hai. Dekho. Humare ghar me ni aa raha na wo paisa. Tum kyu itne khush ho rahe ho."

    This attempt to roast SRK irked his fans badly, who instead slammed her. "Mam baat aesa hai na bachpan se fan rahe hai Srk ka. Aesa lagta hai srk apna he family member hai. Aur jab usko khusi milti hai to humlog bhi khus ho jaate hai. Jis tarah Virat Kohli century Marta hai to khusi milti hai bas wese hai. Aapko jyda load lene ki jarurat nhi hai," said a SRK fan. "Its not about hame paise mile ya na, the happiness is about his film getting successful after a very long time cuz people had started he is no more a bankable star, but now he is," a fan said. "Bcoz dusro ki khushi me hamari khushi hai Tere jaise selfish nahi hai hum," a fan shared. "Didi bol rhe hai 500cr kama lia toh hum kya kare? Baklol tum uska hastag use Karo reach badne ke lye islye toh srk ne aise movie banye tum jaise logo ke lye," added a fan.

