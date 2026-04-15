Actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a musical tribute to singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12. He shared a video of him singing her Punjabi song 'Das Meriya Dilwarave', which was praised by fans as soulful.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Musical Tribute

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday paid a musical tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who breathed her last on April 12 at the age of 92. Ayushmann dropped a video in which he could be seen crooning a lesser known Punjabi song 'Das Meriya Dilwarave' sung by Asha Bhosle. "This is one of my favourite lesser known Punjabi gem by Asha ji Grew up on her voice. And it will live on, always," he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

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Ayushmann's unplugged version of Asha Bhosle's 'Das Meriya Dilwarave' garnered loads of praise from the fans. "Soulful, just what I needed," a netizen commented, "How beautiful," another one wrote.

Remembering Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday.

Many stars, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan attended the funeral.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum. (ANI)