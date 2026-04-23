Ayushmann Khurrana shared a nostalgic lockdown video, dancing with brother Aparshakti to the 90s hit 'Roop Di Rani'. He recalled dancing to it as a kid, marking a 'full circle' moment as a new version is in his 2026 film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been struck by a wave of nostalgia, as he drifts back to simpler days - dancing carefree to the beats of the original 'Roop Di Rani' song, with his brother Aparshakti Khurana by his side. Taking to his Instagram, Ayushmann shared a video of what he described as from the COVID-19 lockdown days. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXecCbVDLMV/

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Marking a full circle moment, he wrote, "From dancing to this 90s song at my chachu's wedding when Apar and I were kids, to reliving those memories with our family during lockdown... and now bringing a new version back in 2026 for #PatiPatniAurWohDo... life really does come full circle." In the shared video, Ayushmann and Aparshakti could be seen joyfully dancing on the song, leaving family members laughing and amused.

'Roop Di Rani' Remake Details

Earlier this week, the makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' unveiled the film's first song 'Roop Di Rani'. 'Roop Di Rani' is sung by Guru Randhawa and Heer, with lyrics by Indeevar, music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the dance in the song is choreographed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The track carries a catchy, celebratory vibe with a fun hook step, teasing a possible wedding-ready sequence from the film. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXbXyKNnPHS/

About 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Recently, the film's teaser was unveiled. Clocking in at 1 minute and 22 seconds, the teaser revisits the familiar "pati-patni-aur-woh" dynamic but raises the stakes significantly. This time, the narrative follows Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who finds himself entangled not between two, but three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May. (ANI)