    Ayalaan REVIEW: Is Sivakarthikeyan's alien sci-fi worth watching during Pongal weekend with family? Read THIS

    Ayalaan Twitter review: The movie is a Pongal 2024 release featuring Sivakarthikeyan in a lead role. The film was simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, and it is scheduled for release on January 12.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    Ayalaan Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan will return to the big screen in the highly awaited extraterrestrial sci-fi film 'Ayalaan.' After multiple delays, the film is currently set to be released on Pongal 2024. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions are set to be published on the same day, January 12th.

    The theatrical trailer was published on January 5th, as part of the film's ongoing attempts to keep fans updated on 'Ayalaan.' The teaser has set the tone for an alien spectacle, promising an experience that goes beyond the realms of imagination. The Tamil trailer was released on SunTV's YouTube account, while the Telugu version is available on SonyMusicSouth's YouTube site. This science fiction play is said to include over 1000 VFX frames, including a core humorous alien character.

    "Ayalaan": A Fun Extraterrestrial Adventure for Pongal Celebrations 

    According to current reports from Tamil Cinema Ulagam (Malaysia), the highly awaited film "Ayalaan" has been banned with a P12 rating in Malaysia. It is suggested for viewing with children during the Pongal festive season. It is described as a superb family entertainer.

    Meanwhile, the BBFC has given the film a "12A" classification, according to a post on Movies Singapore. The consumer advisory mentions mild violence, threats, and gruesome pictures. The blend of action, comedy, and fantasy aspects in the Tamil-language sci-fi adventure is highlighted. The plot centres around an extraterrestrial explorer who must rely on an unexpected group of humans to safeguard it from cruel scientists, providing the audience with an intriguing and diverse cinematic experience.

    Cast and Crew of Ayalaan 
    'Ayalaan,' directed by Ravikumar, stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in main roles, with a superb supporting ensemble that includes Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and others.

    The film is a collaboration of KJR Studios and 24 AM Studios, and it has a musical composition by the great AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and editing by Ruben. Because of its broad appeal as a science fiction drama, 'Ayalaan' will be released in many languages, making it accessible to a broader audience.
     

