Avatar: The Way Of Water on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video-when and where to watch James Cameron's blockbuster?

The digital edition of Avatar: The Way Of Water will include more than three hours of supplementary content to expand the possibilities for exploring Pandora's magical realm.

Filmmaker James Cameron had us wait 13 years to see Avatar: The Way of Water, a visual masterpiece. The much-anticipated sequel to 2009 original saw the plot shift away from Pandora's lush rainforests and towards the huge oceans inhabited by the Metkayina reef tribe. The sci-fi blockbuster shattered previous box office records, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of all time and with the highest earnings after the epidemic.

It's been three months since the picture was released, and you've most certainly seen it in theatres. Nonetheless, if you missed out or wish to revisit Pandora's environment, Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to your house via digital downloads on numerous streaming platforms.

The film's official Instagram account indicated that it will be available for streaming on March 28.

According to Variety, the film will be available for purchase on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere. Digital versions with Dolby Atmos audio will be available in 4K Ultra HD. According to the article, The Way of Water's digital version will include more than three hours of supplementary material to expand the boundaries of exploring Pandora's fantastical realm. Visitors will also be able to see the one-of-a-kind production process.

Cameron recently confirmed that the next Avatar film's storyline would not be given by Sam Worthington's father Jake. Lo'ak, played by Britain Dalton, will be in control instead.

"Lo'ak really developed as a popular character in Avatar: The Way of Water. "So I might find ways to make him the narrator," Cameron told Soundtracking presenter Edith Bowman recently.

Avatar: The Way of Water continues the plot of Avatar, in which human invaders continue their battle against the indigenous Navi on Pandora, while Jake and his family defend themselves against the humans, who are referred to as'sky people' in the film.