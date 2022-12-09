Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty

    During the much-awaited song launch of Cirkus, titled Current Laga Re, award-winning director Rohit Shetty reveals how Cirkus has been so much of a special film for him. He also added that all the credit goes to Ranveer Singh for the same.

    "Cirkus will be very special to me, credit goes to Ranveer," says Rohit Shetty
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    It is true that the most loved and prominent couple in Bollywood right now, are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Both have been giving the ardent Deepveer fandom, couple-goals for many years. The fans got an unexpected surprise by witnessing the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's entry in her Meenamma avatar in the song Current Laga Re. They have praised the Bajirao Mastani fame global icon Deepika for her smooth dance moves mixed with Ranveer's energy. It has made fans pumped up for the much-awaited dramedy comic caper Cirkus.

    The power couple with ace director Rohit Shetty released the much-awaited song 'Current Laga Re' from the film Cirkus today. At the launch event of the electrifying song, Rohit Shetty praised his actor Ranveer Singh and called him a generator.

    When questioned about how it is different to direct Ranveer Singh, director Rohit Shetty said, "He is very hardworking. For this song he has rehearsed for ten days. If you see Simmba or Cirkus now, what makes the difference in my film is his energy level, from all other films I have done till now. Simmba is very special for me. Cirkus will also be very special where comedy is concerned, and the credit goes to Ranveer for that."

    Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have set the screens ablaze with their electrifying chemistry in the foot-tapping party number, 'Current Laga Re' from the upcoming mad comic caper, Cirkus.

    This massy dance number is already winning the hearts of audiences and fans. Also, the netizens are delighted to watch the real-life couple dancing together onscreen after nine years. Cirkus is Ranveer Singh's third film with Rohit Shetty. The dynamic director-actor duo is all set to entertain the audience this Christmas.

