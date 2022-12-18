Avatar 2: India competes globally with US and China at the box office collections - READ ON

With a $6 million opening day collection for James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water, India is currently the sixth-largest market for the film. This has happened in a few days since it was released.

The much-awaited fantasy adventure film, Avatar: The Way Of Water is a sequel to James Cameron 2009 hit film, Avatar. The film took approximately more than a decade in the making. The audience's and the fans' excitement level is at an all-time high. Avatar 2 is hailed as a visual and cinematic masterpiece by critics and fans.

The highly-anticipated film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is making huge waves at the box office since its release on Wednesday. The film is becoming an unstoppable force as well. Avatar 2, is deemed as one of the best films of 2022. In terms of global box office collections, Avatar 2 has earned approximately $180 million through Friday.

The film, is predicted to earn at least $450 million globally over the entire weekend. India has made a pivotal contribution to the success of the James Cameron film. With a record-breaker of $6 million on its opening day, India is currently the sixth-largest market for film. But if considering only first-day figures at the box office, India jumps to third place. India is closely following North America ($36 million) and China ($20 million), ahead of typically larger markets like the United Kingdom ($4.50 million), South Korea ($3.25 million), France ($2.90 million), and Germany ($2.60 million).

The top three markets for Avatar 2 till Friday, in terms of box office collections globally are as follows. North America is in the first place, with almost $49 million garnered on Friday. While, China is in second place with a $24 million collection at the box office. South Korea is in third place with a $9.8 million collection at the box office.

While North America and China currently lead in terms of overall box office earnings, India has made a strong showing related to ticket sales for Avatar: The Way of Water. On Friday, the film sold nearly 2.3 million tickets in India, narrowly trailing behind North America's 2.6 million and China's 2.55 million. It is impressive considering the fact that the film was only shown on 4,000 screens in India, compared to 15,000 in North America and 45,000 in China.