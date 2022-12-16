Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar The Way Of Water Review: Fans captivated by visuals and crisp storytelling declare it as the best film

    The most-awaited sequel of Avatar has received rave reviews. Many users and netizens on social media are even hailing it as one of the best films of 2022. One fan has mentioned James Cameron to be the king of sequels and that no one can do it like he does.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    The awaited fantasy adventure film, Avatar 2 has finally been released today in the theatres. While celebs and critics have watched it earlier, many ardent fans have gotten a chance to witness the visual spectacle in theatres today. Fans instantly turned Twitter into a tweet fest and have hailed, Avatar 2 as one of the best films in 2022.

    There was a really long wait from fans and audiences who wanted to watch the sequel to the 2009 hit, Avatar. This wait has finally ended now. The most awaited and eagerly anticipated magnum opus, fantasy adventure film, James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water has hit the theatre screens today. After teasing netizens and fans with stills, teasers, and a trailer, the movie has been released globally by the makers. Obviously, the excitement level is at an all-time high.

    While many Bollywood film industry celebs and media got a chance to watch the film at a special screening in Mumbai a couple of days back, the film has been released globally today, on December 16, 2022, to be enjoyed by fans and film connoisseurs today. Twitter has gone into an overdrive today. Fans have been sharing their stellar reviews and reactions after watching the film in the theatres.

    "#AvatarTheWayOfWater (English|2022) - THEATRE. Mesmerizing Visuals, real treat to eyes. Making is Magical/Fantastic. Last 1Hr s non stop action. Underwater sequences r superb. It Has story, action & emotions. Length is d only drawback. A Pure Theatrical Experience. WORTH WATCH!," said a fan. "I just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater and wow. I expected it to be a visual spectacle, but I didn’t expect it to be so emotionally resonant. Its nuanced characters, rich world building, and fulfilling story make this far better than its predecessor. Also the fight scenes are BRUTAL," a fan added. "Just watched Avatar 2. Nobody and I mean NOBODY knows how to make a sequel better than James Cameron. Aliens Terminator 2: Judgment Day Avatar: The Way of Water He's done it again!  Can't wait to watch it in IMAX on Sunday. This movie is spectacular. A visual masterpiece!," another fan added. "James Cameron does it again. #AvatarTheWayOfWater solidifies him as the KING OF SEQUELS! The return of MIGHTY BLOCKBUSTER filmmaking. Just like its predecessor, this is VISUALLY IMMACULATE, adds more personal value to family, & encourages ocean conservation. Jake Sully is GOATED!," a fan shared.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
