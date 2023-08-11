Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AskSRK Session: Overflows with fan excitement for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

    The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" soars as fans engage in a lively #AskSRK session. The electrifying "Zinda Banda" song and multilingual release add to the excitement. Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, the film hits theaters on September 7th, 2023

    AskSRK Session: Overflows with fan excitement for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie "Jawan" is reaching new heights as evident from a recent #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his fan interactions through the #AskSRK hashtag on Twitter, has once again delighted his fans, giving them the opportunity to pose their questions. The fervor for "Jawan" has spread like wildfire, capturing the imagination of fans who are eagerly anticipating its release.

    During the #AskSRK session, as Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans, they bombarded social media with a myriad of questions. Enthusiastic netizens quizzed the superstar about the film's plot, his character, and more, resulting in some delightful and clever responses from the beloved actor.

    Any lesson or message from Jawan

    Treating the fan with a smart answer, SRK said, "The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan"


    What genre SRK would classify Jawan as

    SRK said, "Emotional drama….#Jawan"

    An insight into Vijay Sethupathi's role in Jawan

    While reverting to this, SRK wrote, "@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan"

    Amidst the nationwide buzz surrounding "Jawan," the film has left an indelible impression with its action-packed trailers and captivating character posters. Presently, the first song from the movie, "Zinda Banda," has taken over the hearts of the audience. Boasting extravagant and larger-than-life celebration visuals, coupled with Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying dance moves, the song has become a sensation in various languages: Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa).

    ALSO READ: Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

    'Jawan' is a presentation of Red Chillies Entertainment and is helmed by director Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is all set to premiere worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023. Audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, as the film promises to deliver a compelling and captivating storyline.

    Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS MSW

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Heart of Stone REVIEW: Is Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Bhola Shankar LEAKED: Chiranjeevi's action drama out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and other sites RBA

    Bhola Shankar LEAKED: Chiranjeevi's action drama out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla and other sites

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS RBA

    Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film creates history; read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian gets MRI scan for cancer and other diseases, which cost over Rs 2 lakh; read details

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS MSW

    Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar-Shehnaaz Gill starrer chick flick Release Date OUT; Read THIS

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shares LK Advani's letter after Bill on EC appointments sparks row AJR

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shares LK Advani's letter after Bill on EC appointments sparks row

    Tennis Alcaraz triumphs in gruelling battle to reach National Bank Open quarterfinals osf

    Alcaraz triumphs in grueling battle to reach National Bank Open quarterfinals

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 341 Aug 11 2023: Check prizes, winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 341 Aug 11 2023: Check prizes, winning ticket HERE

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon