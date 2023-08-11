AskSRK Session: Overflows with fan excitement for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan'

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" soars as fans engage in a lively #AskSRK session. The electrifying "Zinda Banda" song and multilingual release add to the excitement. Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, the film hits theaters on September 7th, 2023

The excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie "Jawan" is reaching new heights as evident from a recent #AskSRK session. Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his fan interactions through the #AskSRK hashtag on Twitter, has once again delighted his fans, giving them the opportunity to pose their questions. The fervor for "Jawan" has spread like wildfire, capturing the imagination of fans who are eagerly anticipating its release.

During the #AskSRK session, as Shah Rukh Khan engaged with his fans, they bombarded social media with a myriad of questions. Enthusiastic netizens quizzed the superstar about the film's plot, his character, and more, resulting in some delightful and clever responses from the beloved actor.



Any lesson or message from Jawan

Treating the fan with a smart answer, SRK said, "The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan"



What genre SRK would classify Jawan as

SRK said, "Emotional drama….#Jawan"

An insight into Vijay Sethupathi's role in Jawan

While reverting to this, SRK wrote, "@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan"



Amidst the nationwide buzz surrounding "Jawan," the film has left an indelible impression with its action-packed trailers and captivating character posters. Presently, the first song from the movie, "Zinda Banda," has taken over the hearts of the audience. Boasting extravagant and larger-than-life celebration visuals, coupled with Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying dance moves, the song has become a sensation in various languages: Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa).

ALSO READ: Jailer box office collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film collects Rs 52 cr on opening day; shatters many records

'Jawan' is a presentation of Red Chillies Entertainment and is helmed by director Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is all set to premiere worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023. Audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, as the film promises to deliver a compelling and captivating storyline.

Also Read: Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this