    Asin FINALLY reveals truth about her divorce from husband Rahul Sharma; here's what she said

    After various news websites suggested that Asin might be going through a divorce, she finally responded to the rumours. Her Instagram recently had his photos removed and had garnered a lot of controversy about the actress getting officially seperated from her husband. 
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Actress Asin Thottumkal made news when it was reported that she and her husband, Rahul Sharma, were divorcing. Asin dismissed the reports by announcing on her social media that she and her husband, Rahul, are happy with them other. On Wednesday, Asin shared on her Instagram Stories that she and Rahul are presently taking advantage of their summer vacation. She rejected the reports, saying they were "very imaginative and completely baseless news." Asin had earlier removed all of her joint social media posts with Rahul, which stoked rumours of their separation. Fans were concerned as to why the actress had deleted all the images and speculated bad news.

    Asin FINALLY reveals truth about her divorce from husband Rahul Sharma; here's what she said ADC

    Fans were worried about whether the actress and her spouse were getting along just fine or if they were on the verge of divorcing. The actress posted a message on her Instagram stories that read, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys." A fan commented, saying: “They make for such a lovely couple, hope they are fine.”

    On her Instagram, Asin has only retained one image of herself and her spouse. The article serves as a memorial for the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi was there at the wedding reception for Asin and Rahul, where the black-and-white picture was taken. On January 19, 2016, Asin wed the businessman Rahul in a little ceremony.

    In October 2017, they were blessed with a baby daughter. As per sources, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar introduced Asin to Rahul because he thought they would get along. Luckily, it turned out that he was right because the couple eventually got married after dating for a while. This is the first time that divorce speculations have appeared since then.

