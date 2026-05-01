The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has appointed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th IFFI in Goa. Gowariker, who has a long association with the festival, expressed pride in taking on the prestigious role.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has appointed noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa. Gowariker is an acclaimed filmmaker with a distinguished contribution to Indian cinema. His association with IFFI spans several decades, reflecting his deep engagement with the evolution of cinematic arts and international film culture, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

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Gowariker Expresses Pride in New Role

Expressing his views on the appointment, Gowariker said in a statement, "It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema." He added, "To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Government of Goa."

About the International Film Festival of India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) , established in 1952, is one of Asia's premier film festivals and serves as a significant platform for showcasing excellence in global cinema while promoting cultural exchange, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)