Producer Ashoke Pandit slammed Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, calling the actor frustrated and advising him to seek psychiatric help following his public support for Jamia Millia Islamia student protests.

Ashoke Pandit Slams Naseeruddin Shah

Producer Ashoke Pandit condemned Naseeruddin Shah’s “dimagi naxal” remark, attributing it to the actor’s alleged frustration and insecurity. He also suggested that Shah consult a psychiatrist, citing concerns about his mental health. While talking to ANI, Ashoke Pandit called Naseeruddin Shah a "compulsive abuser" who repeatedly displays frustration through his language and public conduct, claiming that these outbursts are damaging the actor's public image.

"I'm not shocked, nor I'm surprised with Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since last few months, in a year in fact, he's been constantly misbehaving, has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him," said Ashoke Pandit. "When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration. The more he vents out his frustration, he's getting exposed day by day, every day," added Ashoke Pandit.

Ideological Clashes and Mental Health

The film producer alleges that Naseeruddin's behaviour stems from ideological differences, suggesting the actor seek psychiatric help. "Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," said Ashoke Pandit.

Background on the Dimagi Naxal Remark

Pandit's remarks came in response to a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, in which Shah came out in support of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their students' union. Wearing a badge inscribed with the words 'Dimagi Naxal', a visibly upset Shah criticised the BJP government in the Centre. "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else," Shah said in Hindi in the video.

The veteran actor has frequently used his social media handles in recent months to back student protests, including the student protest at SRFTI in Kolkata last week. (ANI)

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