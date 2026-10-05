Actor Ashish Vidyarthi highlights the often-overlooked struggles of caregivers. After watching a short film, he urged people to check on those caring for loved ones, stating their feelings often go unnoticed despite praise for their strength.

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has spoken about the often-overlooked struggles of caregivers, asking people to check on those who spend their time looking after their loved ones.

Vidyarthi shared his thoughts on Instagram after watching ‘Kuch Hoga Toh Batana,’ a short film released by MrMed on September 30. The film focuses on caregivers and the challenges they face while caring for a family member dealing with illness.

Caregivers' Unseen Struggles

Vidyarthi said caregivers are often praised for staying strong, but their own feelings and struggles can go unnoticed.

Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, “The world will tell you: wow, what a daughter you are. What a son you are. Wow, this person hasn’t even said an uff till now.”

Permission to Feel Tired

Vidyarthi also spoke about the pressure caregivers can face when they admit that they are tired. He said while caring for someone may be their duty, it does not take away their right to feel tired or overwhelmed.

“But maybe that son or daughter didn’t say an uff because they didn’t even feel like they had the permission to…Yes. Of course, it is your duty. But the person whose duty it is, is also human,” he said.

'Asking for help is not defeat'

The actor also reminded caregivers that making a mistake or forgetting something does not take away from the care and love they have given.

“That one mistake, that one thing that you forgot, does not define you. It does not take away from the commitment you have shown. It does not diminish the love with which you are doing this,” he said.

“Asking for help is not defeat. Asking for a little time for yourself is not a crime. And it is not selfish,” he added.

'Every caregiver needs care too'

He also urged people around caregivers to notice when they are struggling and offer them some time to rest.

“If there is someone in your life who is caring for a loved one and, somewhere in that process, has forgotten themselves, remind them. Remind them that they are not alone,” he said.

“Every caregiver needs care too,” he further said.

The actor shared the message after watching MrMed’s short film, which is part of the company’s Care for the Caregiver initiative.